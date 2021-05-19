Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.57 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE M traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. 37,171,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,235,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

