Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $20.77 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and approximately $614.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $20.77 or 0.00051291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,635.33 or 1.00369759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00139656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

