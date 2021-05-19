Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.81. 1,567,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,854. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

