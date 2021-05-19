Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Down 0.9%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.29 ($3.87) and last traded at €3.29 ($3.87). 16,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.32 ($3.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,240.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.01. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

