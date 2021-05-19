Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 96.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $4,697,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 507,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.