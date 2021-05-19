Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00391181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00230093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.45 or 0.01337388 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

