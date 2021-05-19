Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading Up 0.7%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95). 373,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 697,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.06. The company has a market cap of £400.90 million and a PE ratio of 12.96.

In other news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total value of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

Tharisa Company Profile (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.