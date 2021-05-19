Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

The company has a market cap of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

