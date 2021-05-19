Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Shares Down 0.3%

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. 22,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 8,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Athena Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

