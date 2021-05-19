Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Trading Up 0.2%

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 262,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,184,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,357,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth $226,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.