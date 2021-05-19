Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.94 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $7,448.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00096131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.92 or 0.01438228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00117017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

