Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $6.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.12. Anthem posted earnings of $9.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.67 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

ANTM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.00. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

