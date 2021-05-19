Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 296,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

