$7.02 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce $7.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.71 million and the highest is $11.78 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $95.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $188.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.16 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $110.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 254,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

