RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.34 or 0.01454009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00117347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00062735 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

