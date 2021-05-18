Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Target Price at €67.13

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.93 ($79.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR LXS traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting €63.02 ($74.14). The company had a trading volume of 211,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a 50 day moving average of €62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

