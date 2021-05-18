Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.74 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00004744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $348,205.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00393324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00230357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.01339223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

