Analysts Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Price Target at €6.73

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($8.63).

LEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LEO stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €11.50 ($13.53). 211,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $375.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

