Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

AGTI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,838. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

