Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report $44.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $222.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

GBT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 915,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,956. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

