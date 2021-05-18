Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report $44.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $222.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

GBT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 915,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,956. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.