TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TrueCar by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $460.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

