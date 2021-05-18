Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.89. 811,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,354. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

