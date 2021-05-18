Gourmet Galaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00004503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.39 or 0.01447412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

