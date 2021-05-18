$25.93 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post $25.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $24.85 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $108.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $112.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.57 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 131,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,689. The company has a market capitalization of $517.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

