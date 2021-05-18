ThoreCoin Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $650.48 million and approximately $25,888.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for $7,503.83 or 0.18636304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00092042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00385695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00232560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.76 or 0.01338057 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

