DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $2.53 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

