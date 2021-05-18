DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 11,306.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 9.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 400,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. DURECT has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $400.23 million, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

