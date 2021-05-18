-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.50). The Lovesac reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 358,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.