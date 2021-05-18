-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.50). The Lovesac reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 358,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

