Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 358,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

