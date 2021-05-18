REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 48% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $3.18 million and $150,763.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00397232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00233465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.93 or 0.01361305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

