Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$508.64

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$363.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$93.01. 778,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,393. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$438.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$443.20. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$63.89 and a 1-year high of C$98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

