Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $15,338.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.42 or 0.00574032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00203814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00256026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014981 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003508 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,014,034 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

