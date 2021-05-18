WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.030-4.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. 1,417,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

