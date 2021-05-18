Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.37. 129,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.03 and its 200 day moving average is $181.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.