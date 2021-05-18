$0.46 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

HPP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

