PlotX One Day Volume Reaches $2.54 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

