Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and $18,728.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 53.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

