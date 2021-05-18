Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 157,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,736. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

