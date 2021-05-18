HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.