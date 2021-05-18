Bithao Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $168,448.00 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and $168,448.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.01482061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

