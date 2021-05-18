fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,796,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609,986. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.