Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 260,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,625. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $292.49 million, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

