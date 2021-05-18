Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. OneMain posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OneMain stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,322. OneMain has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.