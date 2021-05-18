Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.24.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $372.55. 445,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.54. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.