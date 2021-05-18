Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $15,914.85 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $15,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,164 shares in the company, valued at $143,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

M.P. Eric Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, M.P. Eric Chan sold 8,398 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $15,872.22.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 1,167,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,560. The company has a market cap of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

