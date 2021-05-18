ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $112,310.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 545.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

