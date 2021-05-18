SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.