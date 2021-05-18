Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,644. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

