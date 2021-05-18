Rainicorn Trading 48.2% Lower This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $13.88 million and $369,102.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00094044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00395497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00233976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.14 or 0.01370496 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

