Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 837,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,609. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.